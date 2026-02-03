Telangana municipal polls: BJP candidate says police, Congress forced her to withdraw

Hyderabad: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, contesting for Ward No 1 in Ramagundam in Telangana’s Peddapalli district for the municipal elections, has alleged she was forced to withdraw her candidature by the police and Congress.

On Tuesday, February 3, Reema Biswa, accompanied by her party leaders, filed a complaint with the Ramagundam Police Commissioner, accusing the Congress candidate Madipalli Vijaya and the police of harassment.

She alleged that on the orders of Vijaya, police forcibly took her and her family in an auto and threatened to kill them if she did not withdraw her nomination.

While Vijaya is contesting on a Congress ticket and Biswa was on a BJP ticket, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has fielded Shweta for the upcoming municipal elections.

Meanwhile, a Congress worker, on Tuesday, told the media she was deeply depressed after being denied a ticket to contest in the local body polls.

“I have worked tirelessly for the Congress for several years. I was promised a ticket to contest from Ward 24 and was asked to come to Jagitial regarding the matter. But they turned down my candidacy. I will kill myself if I am not given a ticket,” she broke into tears.

Later, she lodged a complaint with the Jagitial District Congress Party Women’s President Vijayalakshmi.

Elections to seven Municipal Corporations and 116 Municipalities in Telangana are scheduled on February 11 and counting on February 13. As many as 52.43 lakh voters are set to elect ward members and corporators to the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).