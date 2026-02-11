Telangana municipal polls: Multiple clashes reported across districts

Hyderabad: Multiple minor clashes have been reported from different districts during Telangana municipal polls on Wednesday, February 11.

These incidents took place in Mahabubabad, Narsapur, Karimnagar and Bhupalpalli.

Clash in Mahabubabad Municipality

A minor clash was reported in Ward 14 of Mahabubabad Municipality. The incident occurred after an argument broke out between two groups when BRS candidate Bathula Krishna allegedly attacked Congress Party candidate Gadipalli Nageswara Rao over campaigning within 100 meters of the polling area.

A minor clash broke out in Ward 14 of Mahabubabad Municipality during the Telangana municipal elections.



The altercation began when BRS candidate Bathula Krishna confronted Congress candidate Gadipalli Nageswara Rao for allegedly campaigning within 100 meters of a restricted… pic.twitter.com/Lzzz2HmPjS — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) February 11, 2026

The verbal altercation soon escalated into a scuffle. It resulted in a clash between supporters of both parties.

Police immediately intervened and dispersed the groups.

Tension in Narsapur Municipality

In the Ward 15 of Narsapur Municipality, a clash took place between BRS and BJP workers.

Polling was disrupted in the 15th Ward of Narsapur Municipality during the Telangana municipal elections after a clash broke out between BRS and BJP workers, escalating tensions at the polling station. pic.twitter.com/DzGEpWF1Ld — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) February 11, 2026

The confrontation created tension in the area. Later, authorities reached the spot to restore order.

Dramatic scenes in Karimnagar

Tension also prevailed in Karimnagar during the Telangana municipal polls. Former Minister Gangula reportedly stopped the arrest of BRS leader Kurra Tirupati.

Tension prevailed in Karimnagar during the Telangana municipal polls. Former Minister Gangula reportedly stopped the arrest of BRS leader Kurra Tirupati.



Gangula dragged BRS activists out of a police vehicle and brought them out. The MLA later criticised the police’s behaviour. pic.twitter.com/2iwGMrprTQ — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) February 11, 2026

Gangula dragged BRS activists out of a police vehicle and brought them out. The MLA later criticised the police’s behaviour.

Cash seized in Bhupalpalli

In Bhupalpalli, the presence of wads of notes during the municipal election caused a stir. Police conducted checks near a polling station in Ward 22 after receiving information that money was allegedly being distributed to voters.

In Bhupalpalli, the presence of wads of notes during the municipal election caused a stir. Police conducted checks near a polling station in Ward 22 after receiving information that money was allegedly being distributed to voters.



During the checking, a follower of a BRS… pic.twitter.com/neeMsgN5Dg — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) February 11, 2026

During the checking, a follower of a BRS candidate panicked upon seeing the police and fled the spot after throwing the wads of cash. Police seized around Rs 1 lakh in cash and took the individual into custody.

Though minor incidents took place, polling will continue in the state till 5 pm under police supervision across the state.