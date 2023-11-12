Telangana: Munugode Congress leader Palvai Sravanthi joins BRS

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections, Congress leader Palvai Sravanthi resigned from her party and joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

BRS working president KT Rama Rao officially inducted Sravanthi into the party fold at Telangana Bhavan on November 12, Sunday.

Palvai Sravanthi was expecting a Congress ticket in the Munugodu constituency. The party’s decision to grant the ticket to Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, who had recently returned to Congress after a stint in the BJP made her unhappy.

On the occasion, KTR questioned the ‘political indecisiveness’ of Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy and asked, “Unaware of the consequences, he (Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy) keeps hopping from one party to another, I don’t know why he keeps doing it.”

In 2022, a by-election in Telangana was necessitated in Munugode after Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy quit the Congress and joined the BJP. Last month, he rejoined the Congress party.

In her resignation letter, Sravanthi criticized the party for transforming into a ‘commercial entity’ dominated by a single person’s influence.

Recently, Sravanthi wrote a letter to Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, expressing her dissatisfaction, with TPCC chief Revanth Reddy and Munugode Congress nominee Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy for their influence in the party’s current state.

“The party’s original persona in my state has been completely mutilated, and in its place, we see a commercial organisation and a profit-making entity that ensures the party goes against the grain at every stage. This has rattled the spirit of many like me, and shattered the hope of any bright future, for individuals or the party,” she said in the letter.

This latest development follows a trend of disaffection within the Congress ranks in Telangana. Similarly, Ch Krishna Reddy, eyeing a Congress ticket, left the party to join BJP, and Patel Ramesh Reddy, denied a ticket in Suryapet, chose to contest as an Independent.