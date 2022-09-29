Telangana: Munugode polling may commence in November

Hyderabad: Election commission of india (ECI) is expected to issue a notification for the Munugode bye election along with Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh in the first week of November. The poll is likely to be held in the second week of November.

Several media reports suggested that ECI has reviewed arrangements with the state election authorities and reportedly asked them to gear up for the bypoll by proccuring EVMs, checking, human power and machinery and other election materials has to be initiated.

Telangana election authorities have also directed the Nalgonda Collector to start preparing for Bypoll.

TRS, BJP and Congress have taken up Munugode bypoll as an important event as it is being held months before the state assembly and general elections.

TRS Chief and state chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao had taken part in a public meeting in Munugode on 20 August, while BJP’s event the next day, was addressed by Union Home Minister, Amit Shah.

KCR is also likely to hold a meeting in Chundur in the third or fourth week of October. He announced that two MLAs would be made incharge in each village of the constituency for campaigning.