Telangana: Nalgonda police rescue 10 stranded in Nallamalla forest

Hyderabad: The Nalgonda police on Monday, September 2, rescued 10 people stranded in the Nallamalla forest amid heavy rains.

Based on the information. the Nalgonda superintendent of police ordered the formation of teams and a search operation was carried out through the drone camera during the night and the people were rescued.

The survivors were pulled out of the forest through rescue ropes in coordination with the Nagarkurnool police. A video shared on social media shows the police escorting the survivors out of the Nallamala forest with assistance from locals.

At least 16 people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents, while some persons were still missing as heavy rains lashed several parts of Telangana since August 31 even as chief minister A Revanth Reddy urged the Centre to declare the floods in the state as a national calamity.

Revanth Reddy, who visited flood victims and later held a review with ministers and officials at Khammam, said 16 people died, while crops in lakhs of acres suffered damage as per preliminary information, despite the government’s efforts to prevent loss of life and damage to property.

He said he had written to PM Narendra Modi to declare the heavy rains and flood as a national calamity and to visit the flood-hit areas.

(With inputs from PTI)