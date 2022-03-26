Telangana: New airports, helipads announced

Hyderabad: The central minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia has announced plans to set up airports, waterdromes, and helipads in Telangana.

Addressing the Wings India aviation conference on its second day the minister said that the Civil Aviation Sector had faced a serious crisis but the sector has overcome the crisis successfully. The number of new airports has increased during the past 7 years from 74 to 140. In Telangana in addition to the new airports, waterdromes and helipads will also be set up, the minister said.

The central minister informed that the number of Airports shall be increased from 140 to 220 till 2024-25. “The construction of Airports is playing an important role in the economic progress of the country. The aviation sector is going to provide a large number of jobs,” he said.

Earlier the state minister for Buildings and Roads Prashant Reddy said that the city of Hyderabad is fast developing into an Aerospace hub. To host the aviation show is a matter of pride to Hyderabad. The state government is paying special attention to the development of the Aviation and Aerospace sectors. It has also introduced a Drone policy,” Reddy said.

“The Telangana government is taking steps to set up helipads in all the 33 districts of the state,” Reddy said.

The event will provide a favorable forum catering to the rapidly changing dynamics of the aviation sector. Several foreign dignitaries, ambassadors, representatives from various sectors of aviation are taking part in the event.