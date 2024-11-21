Telangana: NHRC to investigate police abuse in Lagcherla

Hyderabad: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a complaint from residents of Lagcherla village in Vikarabad district, Telangana, alleging police harassment, physical abuse, and false criminal charges.

In response to the gravity of the allegations, the NHRC has issued notices to Telangana’s chief secretary and director general of Police (DGP) Dr Jithendra, calling for a detailed report within two weeks. Additionally, the NHRC has deemed it necessary to send a joint team of its law and investigation officers for an on-the-spot inquiry, with a report expected within one week.

The forthcoming report is anticipated to include the status of first information reports (FIRs), details of individuals in judicial custody, and information on villagers who, out of fear, are allegedly hiding in forest areas without basic amenities.

The NHRC also inquired whether any medical examinations had been conducted for the victimised women and if medical care was provided to the injured villagers. The complaint was submitted by at least 12 victims who visited the NHRC, seeking intervention to prevent starvation amidst the ongoing situation.

The NHRC observed that the contents of the complaint, if true, raise serious concerns regarding human rights violations. These actions reportedly occurred after villagers protested against the state’s land acquisition for a proposed ‘Pharma Village’ without following proper procedures. Most victims of the alleged atrocities are from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Communities.

On November 11, the district collector of Vikarabad, accompanied by other officials, arrived at Lagcherla village to announce the land acquisition for the proposed Pharma Village project. That evening, hundreds of police personnel, allegedly accompanied by local goons, raided the village and assaulted protesting villagers. Reports indicate that even pregnant women were not spared.

Internet services and electricity supply were allegedly shut down to prevent communication with external help. Victims have claimed that the police registered FIRs based on false complaints against villagers, including women, forcing some individuals to flee their homes in fear and seek refuge in forests and farmlands without food or medical aid.

The NHRC noted that the state government has decided to establish a Pharma Village in Kodangal constituency by unilaterally acquiring 1,374 acres of fertile agricultural land already owned by SC/ST and OBC farmers. These farmers have been protesting against this acquisition for over four to five months, despite the previous government having already acquired 16,000 acres for an ultra-modern Pharma City.