Telangana: Nine new govt medical colleges add 900 MBBS seats

Hyderabad: Telangana state has achieved a historic milestone in the country by establishing government medical colleges, announced State Health Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday. This year, nine medical colleges are being established in the state, which will provide an additional 900 MBBS seats for students. The Karimnagar government medical college has received approval from the National Medical Council.

Expressing his satisfaction, Harish Rao praised Chief Minister KCR’s vision of establishing a medical college in every district and commended the successful implementation of this plan. Last year, the state set a national record by simultaneously establishing eight medical colleges. This year, by setting up nine government medical colleges, Telangana has surpassed its own previous record.

The Medical Council of India (MCI) has granted approval for the establishment of Kumrambhim Asifabad, Kamareddy, Khammam, Vikarabad, Jangaon, Rajanna Sirsilla, Nirmal, Jaishankar Bhopalpalli, and Karimnagar Medical Colleges. Consequently, 900 additional MBBS seats will be available for students starting from this academic year.

Highlighting the progress, Harish Rao emphasized that when Telangana was formed in 2014, the state had only five medical colleges. Under the leadership of Chief Minister KCR, 21 medical colleges have been established in the past nine years. This brings the total number of medical colleges in the state to 26.

The State Health Minister directed top officials of the health department to ensure the provision of medical services, necessary facilities, and completion of pending works in a prompt manner before the commencement of classes in the new medical colleges. Harish Rao convened a meeting with senior health department officials, urging them to expedite the establishment of the organ transplant center at Gandhi Hospital, with a budget of Rs 35 crore. He also emphasized the need to accelerate the work on fertility centers at Gandhi, MGM, and Petla Burj Hospitals, with an allotted budget of Rs 165 crore.

The establishment of these government medical colleges and the increase in MBBS seats will significantly contribute to the healthcare infrastructure of Telangana, providing better opportunities for aspiring medical students and improving access to quality medical education and services in the state.