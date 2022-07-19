Telangana: Nirmal district’s Kadam project to get eight more gates

Hyderabad: To avoid problems in the rainy season in future, the authorities are planning to build eight extra gates to the Kadam project in the Nirmal district.

Authorities think that four gates on each side will help ease the release of up to 5 lakh cusecs of floodwater and will avoid any problems in the future.

On Monday, a technical team from Hyderabad Inspected the project to assess its structural safety and water damage. The crew, led by the chief engineer (operations and maintenance) assessed the broken gates and breach in the left canal.

The officials discovered that numerous dam gates and power wires had been damaged by overflowing water, preventing the gates from being closed. This has resulted in water scarcity in the dam. Following the floods, authorities have maintained storage levels at 3 tmc feet while dumping excess water through the dam’s 16 gates.

According to superintendent engineer Sushil Deshpande, the team submitted a report to senior officials following their inspection. A xentral design team will also assess the dam within two days.

According to the official, further action would be taken based on the findings. Farmers who rely on the project for irrigation have expressed alarm over probable water scarcity.