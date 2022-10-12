Telangana: NIT Warangal signs MoU with G&G group of companies

The MoU enables each year's summer internship programme for students from NIT's School of Management to include practical training at G&G.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 12th October 2022 6:27 pm IST
Telangana: NIT Warangal signs MoU with G&G group of companies

Hyderabad: NIT Warangal’s Director Prof. NV Ramana Rao announced in a press release on Wednesday that the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the G&G group of companies, Singapore, on Monday.

G&G Group has more than 15,000 employees worldwide and is involved in renewable energy, food processing, plantations, and agro trading. The MoU was signed by Prof. Rao and K. Gowrishankar, Director of Investments and Strategy for the G&G group of Companies.

Also Read
Telangana govt reserves 10% seats for STs in BDS, MBBS admissions

The MoU enables each year’s summer internship programme for students from NIT’s School of Management to include practical training at G&G. Additionally, he said, G&G group personnel would help present the curriculum to MBA students.

MS Education Academy

Additionally, G&G group employees can work with NIT Warangal on collaborative research projects. Both Prof. V Rama Devi, Head, School of Management, NIT, Warangal, and Prof. CSRK Prasad, Advisor, CRRM, were present.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button