Telangana: NIT Warangal signs MoU with G&G group of companies

Hyderabad: NIT Warangal’s Director Prof. NV Ramana Rao announced in a press release on Wednesday that the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the G&G group of companies, Singapore, on Monday.

G&G Group has more than 15,000 employees worldwide and is involved in renewable energy, food processing, plantations, and agro trading. The MoU was signed by Prof. Rao and K. Gowrishankar, Director of Investments and Strategy for the G&G group of Companies.

The MoU enables each year’s summer internship programme for students from NIT’s School of Management to include practical training at G&G. Additionally, he said, G&G group personnel would help present the curriculum to MBA students.

Additionally, G&G group employees can work with NIT Warangal on collaborative research projects. Both Prof. V Rama Devi, Head, School of Management, NIT, Warangal, and Prof. CSRK Prasad, Advisor, CRRM, were present.