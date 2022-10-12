Telangana govt reserves 10% seats for STs in BDS, MBBS admissions

Hyderabad: A notification was issued by Kaloji Narayan Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) for medical education admissions which stated that the Telangana government will implement 10 percent reservation for Schedule Tribes (ST) in MBBS and BDS admissions in medical colleges of the state.

Department of Welfare of STs had urged the state government to increase the reservation of STs from 6% to 10%, which was implemented in Government Order 33 issued on October 3.

The seats reserved for ST classes in MBBE, BDS, and PG have now hiked up from 6 percent to 10 percent. A report has been generated by the health department after a complete review, which says that the expansion of the ST reservation quota in medical education is likely to make 237 additional seats available to ST students for entrance into medical streams.

Increasing, ST reservations from 6 percent to 10 percent will also provide up to 150 additional seats in MBBS, 51 additional ST seats in PG Medical, 8 in PG Dental, and 28 in Bachelor of Dental Surgeon (BDS).

This year 3754 MBBS seats have been confirmed under the convener quota. Thus, the new government and private medical colleges have increased the number of MBBS seats in their curriculum. Additional 1200 MBBS seats are therefore being made available in new government medical colleges.