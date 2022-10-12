Telangana: ‘Sangareddy municipalities to go plastic free’, says Collector

Hyderabad: District Collector, A Sharat, on Tuesday, directed municipal commissioners to put in major efforts into making urban areas in the district go plastic free.

Addressing the district task force committee meeting in Sangareddy, the Collector asked the heads of the municipalities to implement the rules of Plastic Waste Management (2016) and ordered them to ensure that no rule is violated.

Sharat stated that the government would ban plastic below 120 microns from December 31 this year. The Centre had banned the use of plastic below 75 microns, last September, he added. The government had also banned the use of below 60 GSM non-oven plastic bags, he informed.

The Collector further instructed the officials to sensitise people on the need of choosing alternatives (of plastic) besides making alternative bags, cups, spoons and others available in the market.