Telangana: Nizam era silver coins found in Karimnagar

Telangana: Pots loaded with Silver coins found in Karimnagar
Pots loaded with Silver coins found in Karimnagar (Photos: Screengrab/Twitter)

Hyderabad: 23 ancient silver coins of the Nizam era were found in two earthen pots in Gollapalli of Thimmapur mandal by MGNREGS labourers.

After retrieving the ancient coins, the labourers reportedly shared them equally among themselves on the spot.

However, the news spread to Tahsildar Kanakaiah who along with other officers visited the village on Friday and conducted an inquiry.

The coins, which were said to have been in circulation from 1869 to 1911, were examined by SI Pramod Reddy, MPDO Ravinder Reddy, and RI Anil.

The labourers were later asked to hand over the coins to the government.

