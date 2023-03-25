Telangana: Congress leader bats for Dalit Bandhu-style scheme for Muslims

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Secretary Mohammad Rashid Khan called on Minority Welfare Minister K Easwar and submitted a memorandum demanding introduction of a Muslim Bandhu scheme for minorities in Telangana on the lines of Dalit Bandhu.

The memorandum states that KCR had made several promises to Muslims in the 2014 and 2018 assembly elections, including 12 per cent reservation. The Waqf Board was promised judicial powers, implementation of Urdu as the second official language, construction of a new building of Haj House, provision of special budget for minority welfare and sharing of double bedroom houses in terms of population, besides starting Metro train in the old city.

In the last eight years, the promises made to Muslims have not been fulfilled. Rs 21,000 crore has been allocated for SC development while only Rs 2,200 crore has been allocated for minority welfare. Rs 3500 crore has been released for Dalit Bandhwa Scheme.

The government has promised to introduce a Dalit bandhu style scheme for Scheduled Tribes. Then, as per the recommendations of the Sachar Committee, Muslims are more educationally, socially and economically backward than Dalits in the country, the memorandum said.

Rashid Khan demanded the Minority Welfare Minister to introduce the Muslim Bandhu Scheme for the economic development of Muslims. The minority welfare minister assured to take up the issue with Chief Minister KCR.

The government of Telangana is providing financial support to the Dalit community under the ‘Dalit Bandhu Scheme’ by giving financial aid of ₹10 lakh to Dalit families.The amount will be transferred to the beneficiary’s account to start any business-related activity.

A petition was filed in the Telangana High Court alleging misuse of the scheme for political gain, as well as irregularities in beneficiary selections made by BRS MLAs.

The court finally issued orders directing that a committee appointed by the state government to receive applications and select beneficiaries for Dalit Bandhu, rather than MLAs.