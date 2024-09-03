Telangana non-gazetted officers to donate for flood relief

Hyderabad: The Telangana non-gazetted officers association (TNGO) on Tuesday, September 3, announced it will donate Rs 130 crores to the CM’s relief fund.

It is to be noted that at least 16 people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents, while some persons were still missing as heavy rains lashed several parts of Telangana since August 31. Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy urged the Centre to declare the floods in the state as a national calamity.

Revanth Reddy, who visited flood victims and later held a review with ministers and officials at Khammam, said 16 people died, while crops in lakhs of acres suffered damage as per preliminary information, despite the government’s efforts to prevent loss of life and damage to property.

He said that he had written to PM Narendra Modi to declare the heavy rains and flood as a national calamity and to visit the flood-hit areas. As per preliminary estimates, the state suffered damage to the tune of Rs 5,438 crore due to the rains and floods.

“I appeal to the Prime Minister. The Centre should play the role of an elder brother and help Telangana in this hour of calamity,” he said.

He said the state government would provide Rs five lakh each to the kin of those who lost their lives due to the rains and flood, Rs 50,000 for loss of livestock, Rs 5,000 for loss of sheep and goat, Rs 10,000 per acre for crop damage and immediate financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to those whose houses were damaged in flooding.