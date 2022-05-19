Telangana: Notice issued for transfer of IAS by state government

Hyderabad: The Telangana state government issued a notice of the sudden transfer of six IAS officers in the state, on Thursday.

According to the released Additional Chief Electoral Officer Jyoti Buddha Prakash was transferred and posted as a Secretary to Government (Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts).

V Karuna, Commissioner, Public Health & Family Welfare is transferred and posted as Secretary to Government, Education Department.

Rahul Bojja, Secretary to CM is placed in FAC of the posts of Commissioner & Inspector General, Registration & Stamps and Commissioner & Director, Survey Settlement and Land Records & PD.

Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi, Secretary to Government, HM&FW Department is placed in FAC of the posts of Director, Drugs Control Administration and Commissioner, Public Health & Family Welfare.

V Sheshadri, Secretary to CM placed in FAC of the post of Secretary to Government, GAD.

Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Secretary to Government, PR & RD Department placed in FAC of the post of Secretary to Government, YAT&C Department.