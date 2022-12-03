Telangana: Notification for 729 Group-II posts likely to be released in Dec

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is likely to release notifications for 729 Group-II vacancies in different departments in December.



TSPSC issued Group-IV notification for a staggering 9,168 vacancies on Thursday and is now gearing up to notify for Group-II services.

Vacancies under Group II services:

Of the total 729 vacancies, 98 vacancies have been made available for Naib Tahsildars, 14 Sub Registrars Grade-II, 59 Assistant Commercial Tax Officers, 11 Municipal Commissioners Grade-III, 97 Prohibition and Excise Sub Inspectors, 9 Assistant Labour Officers, 165 Assistant Section Officers (ASO) in General Administration, 25 ASOs in Finance department, 7 ASOs in Law department (Secretariat), 15 ASOs in Legislature Secretariat, 2 ASOs/Assistant Desk Officers in State Election Commission, 63 Assistant Registrars in Co-operative Societies, 38 Assistant Development Officers in Handlooms and Textiles department and 126 Mandal Panchayat Officers.

Six new categories of posts were added to the Group-II services by the state government this year, by amending the GO No.55.

According to GO MS 55, the Group II examination structure consists of four examinations for a combined total of 600 marks, with 150 marks assigned to each paper.



The examination includes papers I and II (General Studies and General Abilities; History; Polity and Society; Economics and Development); and Paper IV (Telangana Movement and State Formation). There will be an option to take the written test in English, Telugu, or Urdu.



Eligibility for new posts under Group II services:

To be eligible for the Group-II services recruitment, barring a few posts, the aspirants should have a minimum bachelor’s degree from any recognized university in India.



For the ASO posts in the Finance department, candidates must have a bachelor’s degree in mathematics or economics or commerce from any recognized university.

Similarly, the ASO post in the Law Department (Secretariat) mandates a bachelor’s degree in law from any recognised university in the country.