Let’s be honest: when it comes to weekend plans, Telangana is usually more about gorgeous cafes, historical walks, and incredible food than heart-pounding adventure sports. If you want a real adrenaline rush, you usually have to book a flight to Rishikesh or plan a long drive out of the state. Because genuine thrills are so hard to find locally, Hyderabadis are always hungry for something new. The moment even a slice of adventure pops up near the city, everyone immediately adds it to their weekend bucket list.

That is exactly why a new spot called The Park Palace in Shadnagar has been absolutely packed ever since it opened its doors in May. Located right along the busy Hyderabad-Bangalore highway, it has quickly gone viral on social media, turning a regular driving route into the ultimate weekend hangout for friends and families looking for something different.

Bungee jumping in Telangana

The main reason everyone is talking about this place is an outdoor attraction you definitely would not expect to see at a highway stop: a massive bungee jumping setup.

Instead of jumping off a traditional concrete tower or a bridge, this experience uses a specialised, heavily reinforced crane system to hoist you high into the sky.

The crane lifts you to a dizzying 150 feet in the air. Right before you jump, you get a beautiful, wide-open view of the surrounding countryside and then comes the free-fall. It operates as both a classic vertical drop jump and a high-velocity reverse bungee that launches you upward. It delivers a genuine, stomach-dropping rush that finally gives local thrill-seekers something major to look forward to without having to travel for hours.

While the venue claims to be the highest Bungee Jumping in Telangana, these claims remain unverified.

The vibe at The Park Palace

The best part about the venue is that it is not just for adrenaline junkies. It is designed as a complete lifestyle space where you can spend a whole evening, meaning you can take the plunge while the rest of your group relaxes.

Once you are back on solid ground, the complex has plenty of ways to unwind. There is a huge, modern multi-cuisine restaurant serving up comforting food and local flavours, perfect for a post-jump meal. Right next to it is a premium live bakery and a loaded ice cream parlour to satisfy your sweet tooth. Plus, if you are visiting with family, there is a sprawling indoor kids’ gaming zone filled with arcade games to keep the younger ones entertained.

By mixing an extreme outdoor sport with a relaxed family hangout, this Shadnagar spot has completely cracked the code on weekend travel. It is proof that we do not need to look too far for our next big adventure.

How to reach? Takes about 45 to 60 minutes to drive via the Bengaluru-Hyderabad Highway (NH 44), depending on traffic.