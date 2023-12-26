Telangana NRI held in SL for molesting minor pleads innocence

Jeddah: The Telangana NRI, who was accused in mid-air molestation case on a flight from Saudi Arabia to India, has pleaded innocence.

The accused, who was arrested by Sri Lankan police upon arrival in Sri Lanka on transit, has said the he had just covered the minor girl in a blanket upon the request from her mother.

The NRI was arrested by Sri Lankan Police when the flight landed in Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo. Since then, he has been in police custody.

“Since I was seated on the aisle side, with easy access to overhead cabin, I took out the blanket and covered the child upon her mother’s request, I didn’t do anything wrong,” the accused NRI told his family over phone from Sri Lanka.

“The child is much younger than my daughter. I had no malicious intentions whatsoever, so I covered the blanket only upon request from the child’s mother,” he told his family.

The NRI family desperately looking for help to prove his innocence in Sri Lanka. He is also the sole breadwinner of the family. His family said that the medical reports and other evidence also prove that he is innocent.

The 49-year-old man, a native of Jagtial, district belongs to schedule caste and is father of two children. He works as carpenter in a leading construction firm in Riyadh.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Gangalaxmi, wife of the accused, is pleading for a fair trial and help for her husband. He was travelling home to India via Sri Lanka on a Sri Lankan Airlines flight when the alleged molestation case was reported some 10 days ago.

“When we came to know about the case, we approached the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka,” said Abdul Rafique, a social worker. “Allegations of sexual assault or rape can quickly tarnish a person’s reputation, even if the charges are later found to be false.”