Hyderabad: A 45-year-old woman died on Monday after the auto-rickshaw she was travelling in overturned at Mudiraj Bhavan in Jogipet town of Sangareddy district.

The deceased was identified as Kamalamma who was a nurse by profession. She worked at the Talelma primary health center (PHC) sub-center.

According to police, the deceased was on her way back from duty to Jogipet town when the auto-rickshaw overturned. She died on the spot. Her body was shifted to a nearby hospital for autopsy.