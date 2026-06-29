Telangana nurses get Rs 3 crore simulation training hub

Hyderabad: The Trained Nurses’ Association of India (TNAI), Telangana branch, on Monday, June 29, inaugurated an Advanced Simulation Centre at its Saroor Nagar office here, backed by an investment of nearly Rs 3 crore, to provide hands-on clinical training to nursing students and working professionals across the state.

The facility is the third TNAI skill laboratory in India, after similar centres in Ludhiana and Andaman. Two expert trainers from TNAI headquarters will be permanently stationed at the centre to deliver structured clinical skill training.

TNAI national president Dr Annie Kumar, who addressed the gathering, called the inauguration a landmark in the history of nursing education in Telangana. She noted that the state branch had grown from under 1,000 registered members to over 11,000, besides 33,972 student nurse members.

She described the branch as one of the most dynamic in the country despite being among its youngest.

For 37 govt nursing colleges

Chief Guest Dr K Shivaram Prasad, Director of Medical Education (Academics), Government of Telangana, said the centre would meaningfully strengthen nursing education through simulation-based and practical training. He also encouraged nurses to build advanced clinical competencies and foreign language skills to widen their global career options.

Guest of Honour Dr B. Vidyullatha, Deputy Director of Nursing and Registrar of the Telangana Nurses and Midwives Council, said students from all 37 government nursing colleges in the state would benefit from the facility.

TNAI said the centre would serve as a hub for competency-based learning, covering clinical skills, critical thinking, teamwork, and patient safety. The state branch is also set to host the next national TNAI conference.