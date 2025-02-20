Telangana: Official inspects sand mining in Jayshankar-Bhupalapally dist

Hyderabad: In order to stop illegal sand extraction and transportation in Jayshankar Bhupalapally district, the principal secretary (mines and geology) along with other officials visited desiltation areas to understand the issues by sand contractors and local villagers. The senior official issued instructions to the district administration including the supply of sand at affordable prices to people.

The principal secretary (mines and geology) inspected desiltation areas and conducted inspections in Bommapur, Elkeshwaram, Annaram, Puskapalli, and Maddulapalli, and found out issues faced by sand contractors and local villagers. He told contractors about the importance of the need of more quantity of sand to be excavated and also to increase the supply of sand.

The principal secretary interacted with the collector of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district and issued instructions to conduct inspections regularly by deploying district personnel and ensure that illegal sand extraction and transportation is completely stopped.

He further instructed the collector to find out new areas and increase the availability of sand in the district as Jayashankar Bhupalpally has got the maximum potential of occurrence of sand in Telangana, said a press release.

The principal secretary finally instructed the district administration, sand contractors and officials to increase the quantity of extraction, to increase the sales of sand to people, to find out two or three areas having large quantities more the one crore tonnes, to maintain vigil on the illegal transport and to ensure sand is supplied to the people at an affordable price.