Telangana officials asked to complete Indiramma housing first phase works

Hyderabad: Telangana Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Friday, March 6, issued instructions to complete the grounding of all houses that were sanctioned in the first phase of the Indiramma Housing Scheme by the end of March.

The minister issued the instructions while speaking at a preparatory meeting for the 99-day programme Praja Palana–Pragathi Pranalika held at the Integrated District Offices Complex in Khammam.

Second phase of Indiramma housing scheme from April

During the meeting, the minister said the second phase of the Indiramma housing scheme will begin in April. He instructed officials to speed up the grounding process of houses sanctioned under the first phase.

Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said that if any beneficiary is unwilling to begin the construction work, the house should be reassigned to another eligible beneficiary.

Aim of Praja Palana programme

The minister explained that the Praja Palana–Pragathi Pranalika programme was launched to spread awareness about government welfare initiatives and development programmes. The programme also aims to prepare an action plan for future development.

The minister directed officials to appoint a tahsildar-level officer as in charge of SC, ST, BC and minority welfare hostels. The designated officer will have to inspect the hostels at least once every week.

During the visits, the officer will verify the quality of food served to students and monitor the overall functioning of the hostels.