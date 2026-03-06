Elon Musk, Donald Trump to set up businesses in Hyderabad: Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday, March 6, disclosed that his officials were in talks with US President Donald Trump’s executives so that he could establish his business in Hyderabad. Not just Trump, but even Elon Musk would soon be looking at the city to establish his businesses.

Revanth Reddy was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the “Himayatsagar Eco Hill Park” at Kothwalguda in Shamshabad, spread across 85 acre and developed for Rs 75 crore.

Addressing the gathering, he questioned Telangana Jagruthi President K Kavitha, without naming her, on why she was trying to create obstacles in the Musi Riverfront Development Project.

“Akka, the people of this region have supported your family for 40 years. Why are you preventing the development of Hyderabad?” he asked.

Apparently, he was responding to Kavitha’s dharna near Aditya Constructions in Narsingi a couple of days ago, when she accused the state government of targeting the poor and evicting them from their houses, while ignoring the construction of high-rise structures by big real estate firms who were building close to the Musi river bed.

Total transformation of Rangareddy district

Revanth Reddy said that the Musi riverfront development, the construction of Bharat Future City, elevated corridors, regional ring road, radial roads and other international-level development projects are happening in Rangareddy district. It will not only change the geographic landscape of the region but will also drive economic development.

He said that in the next five years, bullet trains would be ferrying passengers between Shamshabad-Bengaluru, Shamshabad-Pune and Shamshabad-Amaravati-Chennai routes, which would bring down the travel time to just a few hours to reach those destinations.

He said the government was planning late-night tourism along the Musi riverfront, which would create ample opportunities for jobs and self-employment.

Ready to pay proper compensation: CM

Noting that alienating some lands/houses was needed for this kind of development to happen, Revanth Reddy assured that those who lose their lands to the project would be paid adequate compensation.

“You are not our enemies. You are our friends. Your Rajendranagar MLA Prakash Goud won for a straight fourth term because of the support from you, the people who live in the bastis, and not from those who live in the apartments and did not vote,” he said.

Earlier during the day, he addressed a get-together event of the Telangana Madiga Employees Coordination Committee in Hyderabad.

Inspired by characters in Mahabharata

Speaking on the occasion, he gave the examples of two characters from Mahabharata who largely inspired him in his life, namely Karna and Ghatotkacha’s son Barbarik.

In the context of his decision to stand with the Madigas in implementing the sub-classification of the Scheduled Castes in Telangana, he said Karna’s sacrifice by standing with his friend till the end, and Barbarik’s nature of always standing with the weaker side if dharma was on their side during a war, influenced his decisions.

“When we tried to move an adjournment motion in the Assembly (during the Bharat Rashtra Samithi [BRS] government) seeking the passing of a resolution in support of SC categorisation, we were thrown out of the House,” he recalled.

Talking about the sacrifices of many leaders and common people to realise that cause, he pointed out that Telangana became the first state in the country to sub-classify SCs and give reservations to various communities within them.

SC sub-classification won’t solve all the problems

He, however, cautioned that there were many more things that need to be realised, which included promotions in government jobs, implementation of reservations in higher education, protecting LIDCAP lands, etc.

“I’m willing to look ahead and do everything in my power for the benefit of Madigas, but you should obstruct those attacks coming from behind,” he urged the Madiga employees, without explaining where those attacks were coming from and from whom.

He told the Madiga employees that the 99-day action plan was a great opportunity for them to ensure that every poor Madiga beneficiary, the poorest of the poor, received a ration card, which would hold that beneficiary eligible for all other schemes.

No land left to distribute, limited funds in treasury

Also informing the employees that the state government was mobilising and paying Rs 1,000 crore every month as retirement benefits to 1,000 government employees retiring every month, he said that the government neither had any lands left to distribute to the poor nor the leverage to give monetary benefits to the poor because of the limited funds available in the treasury.

Hence, he said, education is the only way for the Madigas to prosper as a community.

Cut down spending on parties

In a lighter vein, Revanth Reddy had some words of caution for the Madiga employees.

“You (Madigas) and we (Reddys) have something in common. When we feel a little settled, we will start buying houses, vehicles, then we start spending a lot on parties/functions. We all should cut down on spending on lavish parties. People are watching us and we need to be careful,” he said.

He also told the Madiga employees that they should not just end the progress with their job alone, but should also empower 10 others in their community to achieve greater heights. He urged the employees to contribute to the development of Telangana.

Counters BJP MP Arvind’s remarks

In his response to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Nizamabad MP D Arvind’s remarks that the Chief Minister was being addressed as Revanthuddin during Muslim events, David Revanth during Christian events and so on, Revanth Reddy said that he had no problem with whatever name people called him, as he claimed he is with all the people.

The Telangana CM participated in several developmental works under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority’s (HMDA) limits on Friday.

He laid the foundation stone for the “Interchange Connecting Radial Road 2” with Outer Ring Road (ORR) integrating with Budwel Layout at Rajendranagar.

He laid the foundation stone for the elevated corridor from the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) to Shilpa Layout flyover at Agrasen Junction, and inaugurated the Eco Hill Park at Kothwalguda in Shamshabad mandal.