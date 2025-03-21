Telangana officials seize medicines with misleading treatment claims

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) and Telangana officials detected certain medicines in the market with misleading claims on their labels, stating they treat ‘Leucoderma,’ ‘Tuberculosis,’ and ‘Fever.’ Such claims violate the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, of 1954, which prohibits advertisements of certain drugs for specific treatments.

During raids conducted on Thursday, March 20, officials seized several medicines with misleading and objectionable advertisements. These include Picrosol Lotion, an Ayurvedic medicine claimed to treat ‘Leucoderma’; Aswagandha Choornam, an Ayurvedic medicine claimed to treat ‘Tuberculosis’; Musli Capsules, an Ayurvedic medicine claimed to treat ‘Chronic Fever’; and Vimcet Plus-DS Suspension, an Allopathic medicine claimed to treat ‘Chronic Fever.’

“Advertising medicines for the treatment of ‘Leucoderma,’ ‘Tuberculosis,’ and ‘Fever’ is prohibited under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954,” said DG, Drug Control Administration, V B Kamalasan Reddy.

Further investigation is underway, and legal action will be taken against all offenders.