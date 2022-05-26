Telangana: Officials told to accord grand welcome to Nikhat Zareen

Hyderabad: The chief minister of Telangana State K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday instructed the officials to accord a grand welcome to Nikhat Zareen, the winner of the World Women’s boxing championship in Istanbul.

Nikhat Zareen has defeated Thailand’s boxer in the final in the 52-kilogram category.

Nikhat Zareen is expected to arrive on May 27 at 6:00 p.m. at Shamshabad International Airport where she is likely to be accorded a grand welcome by the state government officials.

The chief minister had issued directives to the Sports Minister Srinivas Goud and other higher officials in this regard.

The Sports Minister directed the Sports Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultaniya to make arrangements for Zareen’s welcome.

Incidentally, Isha Singh, another girl from Secunderabad has won a gold medal in Germany in the International Shooting Championship and she is also arriving in Hyderabad on the same day.

The Sports Minister has given instructions to accord a grand welcome to both these sportswomen upon their arrival.