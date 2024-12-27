Telangana: One dead, 3 injured in Sircilla road accident

The accident involved a collision between the car, which was carrying the victims returning from Vemulawada, and a truck that was parked improperly on the road.

Hyderabad: A tragic road accident occurred on Thursday, December 26, on the Narsingapuram main road in the Rajanna Sircilla district in Telangana, resulting in the death of a 55-year-old woman named Manga and injuries to three others.

According to officials, Manga is survived by her husband and two male relatives, all of whom are residents of Karimnagar.

