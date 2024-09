Hyderabad: One person died and several others sustained injuries when a private bus travels overturned in Telangana’s Mahbubnagar district, on Saturday morning.

The bus was heading to Hyderabad from Bengaluru.

According to reports, the driver lost control and in an attempt to avoid hitting a lorry which was taking a U-turn near Addakula, lost control and overturned.

A farmer died on the spot when the bus fell on him. The injured were shifted to the hospital.