Telangana only state to care for Brahmins: KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) claimed that Telangana is the only state in the country to devote a building exclusively for the Brahmin community. He inaugurated the Viprahitha Brahmin Sadan (Brahmin Sadan) at Gopanpally on Wednesday.

Praising the community’s contribution, KCR said that since its inception on February 1, 2017, the state government has allocated Rs 100 crore annually for the welfare and well-being of the Brahmins.

He also announced the monthly allowance of Veda and Shahstra priests will be Rs 5000 from the previous Rs 2500. The eligibility age for beneficiaries to various schemes has been lowered from 75 to 65 years.

The number of temples under the Doopa Deepa Naivedhyam program has now increased to 6441. The government has decided to add 2796 temples under its umbrella, KCR informed.

“On this auspicious occasion I would like to announce that Archakas (temple priests) who are currently paid Rs. 6000 to help maintain temples will now receive Rs. 10,000,” KCR said amidst cheers from the Brahmin community.

Apart from this, KCR announced that Rs 2 lakh will be provided as an annual grant for the operations and maintenance of Veda Patashalas (Vedic schools).

The fee reimbursement for Brahmin students pursuing education in various IITs and IIMs across the country has been extended. “The government also plans to discuss the various issues faced by the anuvanshik priests in the next cabinet meet,” KCR said.

Extending gratitude towards the chief minister, the All India Brahmin Federation Dr Pradeep Jyothi said, “Many political parties and leaders promise a lot to the Brahmin community but when they are elected to power, they backtrack. Chief Minister KCR, on the other hand, is proactive in his actions and strives for the welfare of all communities.”