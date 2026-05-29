Telangana Open School Society results to be declared on May 30

Hyderabad: The results of the Telangana Open School Society’s SSC and Intermediate exams conducted in April/May 2026 will be declared on Saturday, May 30.

Candidates can view their results on the official website at 11:30 am.

Telangana Open School Society

Telangana Open School Society was established as an autonomous society registered under the Telangana Public Societies Act on February 20, 1991 and was inaugurated on March 17, 1991.

It aims to provide pre-elementary education through open and distance learning mode to school drop-outs and those missing upper primary stage of education.

By providing continuing education for adult neo-literates, working men and women, TOSS reinforces their functional literacy and prevents them from relapsing into illiteracy.