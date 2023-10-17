Telangana: Oppn copied BRS schemes, manifesto silenced voices, says KTR

Hyderabad: Stating that the assurances included in the BRS election manifesto have silenced voices from the opposition parties, KTR said that schemes implemented in Telangana were copied.

The minister hit back at Congress and BJP for claiming that his party copied their guarantees and said that it was they who had copied the BRS schemes.

KTR addressed a gathering after inaugurating a BRS office along with the party’s general secretary K Keshav Rao, BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar and TS Planning Board vice chairman B Vinod Kumar in Sircilla on Monday, October 16.

“Congress copied our schemes and included them in the guarantees it announced in Karnataka. On the other hand, the BJP copied our ideas,” said KTR.

“Prime Minister Modi copied our schemes like Rythu Bandu and Mission Bhagiratha and launched PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and Har Ghar Jal schemes,” added the BRS working president.

Stating that Telangana people are happy with the BRS manifesto, KTR said that the opposition parties are unable to digest the fact.

“Till 2014, the Congress was in power. Why did it fail to introduce such schemes for the welfare of the people all these years?” he asked.

He also appealed to the people to be wary of how the Congress and BJP leaders operate in the state. “You should understand that the Congress and BJP bosses are sitting in Delhi. But the BRS bosses are in every lane of Telangana,” said KTR.

“KCR is Sri Rama Raksha (protector) for Telangana people. Some opposition leaders think that they will secure votes by attacking KCR. But that is nothing but an illusion,” he added.

Referring to ‘KCR Bima, Prati Intiki Dheema’, a new scheme promised by the chief minister while releasing the BRS manifesto, KTR said that the scheme was the ‘most liked scheme’ and it will be beneficial to around 93 lakh families.