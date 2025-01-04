Telangana opposes Andhra govt’s Banakacharla project on Godavari

Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy has directed irrigation officials to lodge the state government’s objections with the chief secretary of Andhra Pradesh against the construction of Godavari Banakacharla project by AP government.

The Andhra government is constructing the project using Godavari flood waters without Telangana’s permission.

The chief minister asked the irrigation officials to write letters to the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) and the Union ministry of Jal Shakti, if necessary, to protect the interests of Telangana.

During a review meeting with the higher-ups in the irrigation department on Saturday, January 4, CM Revanth asked the irrigation officials to prepare a comprehensive report on the impact of the construction of the Polavaram Project on Telangana.

He asked the officials to take help from IIT Hyderabad experts for submitting the report, which should be submitted within a month. He said that a special officer will be appointed to coordinate with the IIT Hyderabad team on the study of the Polavaram project.

The chief minister also sought a comprehensive study to assess the threat level of the Polavaram project in Seetaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam due to the construction of the Polavaram project on the Seetaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam.

Irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and state government advisor (irrigation) Adityanath Das participated in the meeting.