Telangana opposition parties mark Independence Day in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Opposition parties in Telangana celebrated the 80th Independence Day on Saturday, August 15, in Hyderabad with patriotism and fervour.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul- Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi hoisted the national flag at the Madina Circle near Charminar, which was followed by the national anthem being played.

Accompanied by party members, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) hoisted the tricolour at the party headquarters in Telangana Bhavan in Banjara Hills.

Addressing the gathering after the flag hoisting ceremony, KTR criticised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and said, “A person who opposed the Telangana movement has become the CM. What vision could he possibly have for Telangana’s development? He never once raised the slogan ‘Jai Telangana.'”

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The former Telangana minister took a dig at Reddy over the Telangana High Court’s stay on the Kalyana Lakshmi Scheme. “Does this government not even have the time to file a counter-affidavit regarding the Kalyana Lakshmi scheme?” he asked.

The BRS working president also taunted the CM over the latter’s claim to be working for 18 hours a day, asking if Reddy was doing so to elevate the Anumula brothers to Adani’s level. The Sircila MLA asked the cadre to intensify activities at the ground level to win back lost ground.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) marked the Independence Day celebration under the leadership of MLC AVN Reddy, who led the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign.

“The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign was launched with the noble resolve that the struggles and sacrifices of the leaders and youth of those days in the freedom movement should be clearly known to today’s generation and students,” AVN Reddy said.