Telangana: Over 1,000 retired employees still in service

Hyderabad: Over 1,000 retired government employees remain in service, even as the Congress government prioritizes addressing this issue. Despite efforts to tackle the presence of retirees working on extensions, re-appointments, contracts, and outsourcing, about 80% of these retired employees continue to be employed.

According to a government report, out of the 1,050 retired employees in service as of January, only 10% to 15% have been removed. A decision regarding the remaining retired employees is expected soon, likely following the transfers of IAS and IPS officials.

Among the 1,050 retired employees still in service, the municipal department employs the most with 180 individuals. The higher education department follows with 88 retired employees, the R&B department has 81, the civil supplies department has 75, and the irrigation department has 70.

As of January 2024, it is estimated that the annual cost of paying these retired employees still in service was around Rs 1,800 crore.