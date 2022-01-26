Telangana: Over 2,000 applications received for Hajj 2022

Hyderabad: 2,711 applications have been received for Hajj 2022 including 92 applications in the category of pilgrims above 70 years. Earlier, the Hajj Committee of India had fixed January 31 as the last date for receiving the applications. However, it might extend the deadline, in case a few more applications are received.

Hajj 2022 continues to be in a limbo as no agreement has been reached between the kingdom of Saudi Arabia and India. Situation may clear up when the agreement is reached between two countries.

Since the first wave of the pandemic, pilgrims from India have not been able to perform Hajj. In 2020, the Hajj Committee of India received more than 12000 applications but the pilgrimage was postponed due to the raging pandemic.

In 2021 more than 6000 applications were received, a large number of them were rejected owing to the on going pandemic. Departure of pilgrims is subject to the number of COVID-19 cases in the state .

The Central Hajj Committee has resumed applications in the 70+ category this year. Given the uncertain situation, the number of applications is quite low. There were no applications received in the category of pilgrims without a male guardian from the state.