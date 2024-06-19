Telangana: Over 41,000 students allotted seats in DOST phase II

Hyderabad: In the latest Phase II seat allotment for undergraduate courses through Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST), a total of 41,533 students, including 7,039 beneficiaries, were allocated seats, according to data released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Tuesday.

Of these, 28,838 candidates received their first-choice seats, while 12,695 students secured seats based on their second or other preferences. However, 3,720 candidates who exercised web options were unable to secure a seat. In total, 44,803 students participated in the web options process for Phase II.

Faculty-wise enrollment showed Commerce leading with 14,012 students, followed by Physical Sciences with 9,727 students, Life Sciences with 8,791 students, Arts with 4,884 students, D Pharmacy with 75 students, and other courses with 4,044 students.