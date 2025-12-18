Telangana panchayat polls: Congress wins over 53pc of all Sarpanch posts

Hyderabad: Telangana’s ruling party Congress has bagged over 53 per cent of Sarpanch posts in the Gram Panchayat elections held in three phases.

The party continued its dominance in the final phase held on Wednesday (December 17) to secure a clear majority. Out of 4,159 Gram Panchayats notified for the third phase of polls, Congress-backed candidates won 2,246 Gram Panchayats.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) once again gave a tough fight to the ruling party to win 1,163 Sarpanch posts.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was a distant third with only 246 seats. Independents and others bagged 491 seats.

Barring Siddipet, Congress-backed candidates won the majority of seats in the remaining 30 districts. Out of the total 12,727 Gram Panchayats for which the State Election Commission (SEC) issued notifications in all three phases, Congress-backed candidates have won 6,822 (53.60 per cent) Gram Panchayats.

BRS stood second with 3,519 Gram Panchayats (27.64 per cent). BJP-backed candidates could win only 703 Gram Panchayats (5.52 per cent) while Independents and others secured 1,654 seats (12.99 per cent).

Congress claims victory in two-thirds of the seats

With any Independents declaring support for Congress, the ruling party claimed that it bagged two-thirds of Sarpanch posts.

Congress secured a clear majority in Nalgonda, Khammam, Bhadradri, Hanamkonda, Jagtial, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mahabubabad, Mahabubnagar, Macherial, Nagarkurnool, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Suryapet, Vikarabad, Kamareddy and Yadadri districts.

The State Election Commission (SEC) had issued a notification for elections for 12,728 Sarpanch posts and 1,12,242 Ward Members in 564 mandals.

A total of 1,205 sarpanches were elected unanimously, while no nominations were filed in 21 Gram Panchayats. Elections could not be conducted for five Sarpanch posts due to court stays.

Elections were conducted for the remaining 11,497 Sarpanches in three phases.

Upa-Sarpanches were elected by newly elected Ward Members. As many as 25,848 Ward Members were elected unanimously.

No nominations were filed in 393 wards, while elections could not be held for 46 Ward Members due to court stays.

Elections were held for the remaining 85,955 Ward Members in three phases. There were 38,394 candidates for Sarpanch posts, while 2,12,251 candidates competed for Ward Member posts.

More than 80 per cent of 1.66 crore voters cast their votes in all three phases.

The SEC will take a decision soon on 26 Panchayats and 439 Wards where elections could not be conducted. The newly elected Sarpanches will take charge on December 22.

The state government decided to conduct the elections for Gram Panchayats as the Rs 3,000 crore grant, which should come from the Centre, will lapse by March 31, 2026.

Elections for Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTCs), Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs) and municipal corporations will be held after the High Court’s final orders on 42 per cent reservation for Backward Classes (BCs).

In October, the High Court struck down a government order providing 42 per cent reservation for BCs in local bodies but allowed conduct of the elections with a 50 per cent cap on total reservation for all sections.