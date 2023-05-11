Telangana: Panchayat Secretary arrested by ACB for seeking bribe

Hyderabad: Anti-Corruption Bureau officials from Telangana arrested the Panchayat Secretary of Dindi village and mandal when he demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs. 10,000 from a person. The official sought the bribe to do official work.

Panchayath Secretary G Sravan Kumar had allegedly demanded the amount from one Bairoju Shankaraiah to provide details of his house plot, which were recorded in the name of his father and grandfather. The records were to be changed in the Gundiapally Gram Panchayath office.

The amount was recovered from the possession of Sravan Kumar by ACB officials. The accused officer was arrested and produced before the First Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases Court Hyderabad. The case is under investigation.