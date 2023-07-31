Telangana: Panchayat secy caught red-handed accepting bribe

Hyderabad: Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau recently caught a panchayath secretary working in Mahabubnagar district’s Mohammadabad mandal red-handed while accepted a bribe of Rs 9,000.

The accused, Pandu Rangaiah, had allegedly demanded the bribe from contractor Sevakula Suvarna for issuing two cheques towards payment of laying on roads under MGNREGS in Nancherla. Both hands of the official yielded positive results.

The accused person was produced before the first additional special judge for SPE & ACB cases at Nampally on Monday, July 31.