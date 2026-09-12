Telangana passe CURE Bill, ‘to build modern Hyderabad’

Hyderabad: The Telangana Legislative Assembly on Saturday, September 12, passed a Bill aimed at creating a governance architecture in Hyderabad to realise the Congress government’s vision of making the city “compete with the world”.

The Core Urban Region (Integrated Governance) Bill, 2026, replaces the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Act, 1955 (originally the Hyderabad Municipal Corporations Act, 1955).

“The 1955 legislation has served the city till now. The new CURE legislation has been made with the vision of Hyderabad in 2047. Our government’s resolve is to build a modern Hyderabad that can compete with the world. That is the government’s Telangana Rising 2047 vision. That is the main objective of the CURE Bill, 2026,” said State Industries and Legislative Affairs Minister D. Sridhar Babu, who moved the Bill.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

The Bill incorporates key urban reforms, including property tax and ease of doing business. It proposes a capital value-based property tax.

It also proposes a CURE Disaster Management Authority, CURE Disaster Management Authority, and a CURE Traffic Management and Road Safety Authority.

Digital Governance Framework

To harness technology, the Bill mandates a Digital Governance Framework with compulsory data sharing and interoperability, a single portal for services and approvals, one consolidated bill for property tax, water, sewerage and sanitation charges and a CURE Smart Governance Centre for real-time monitoring and coordinated response.

The 1955 Act was framed for a compact city of about 10 to 15 lakh people, whose civic needs were largely confined to drains, streets, markets, and the control of epidemics.

Since then, the population in the Core Urban Region (CURE), namely the Corporations of Greater Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri, has grown more than 12-fold to nearly 1.30 crore, roughly a third of the state’s population, Babu said.

CURE designated under Telangana Rising Vision 2047

CURE also generates the preponderant share of the state’s Gross State Domestic Product of Rs 17.82 lakh crore (2025-26) and is designated under Telangana Rising Vision 2047 as the engine of the state’s transition to a one trillion dollar economy by 2034 and a three trillion dollar economy by 2047.

The 1955 Act still provides redundant provisions, including the levy and collection of octroi, tax on vehicles, boats and animals and a tax on dogs.

Babu said the draft bill received suggestions online, and the government also took the views of political parties, industry representatives and voluntary organisations, and 70 changes were made in the draft.

BJP MLA Palvai Harish Babu, AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi and other MLAs, who spoke at length on the Bill, made suggestions and sought amendments.

Following the minister’s reply, Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar announced the passage of the Bill.