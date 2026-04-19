Telangana pilgrims among 250 Indians stranded in Kuwait for Haj

Hyderabad: More than 250 Indian pilgrims selected for Haj 2026 are stranded in Kuwait amid travel disruptions, prompting urgent appeals for government intervention.

A large number of those affected are from Telangana, with others from Mumbai and Delhi.

Call for urgent intervention

The issue came to light after Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan on Sunday, April 19, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take immediate steps, including arranging special evacuation or chartered flights.

Also Read Saudi transit visa facility for Indians in Kuwait suspended

He said disruptions at Kuwait airport have left the pilgrims with no viable travel options. Many, including elderly individuals and families, had completed all preparations and now face the risk of missing the pilgrimage.

Khan called for coordinated efforts involving the Centre and concerned authorities to resolve the crisis, stressing the need for swift diplomatic engagement to ease the situation.

More than 250 Indian Haj pilgrims are stranded in Kuwait after Saudi transit visas were discontinued & airport disruptions left them with no travel route.Hon’ble @narendramodi please intervene urgently and ask @DrSJaishankar, @KirenRijiju & @hcoi_official to arrange special… pic.twitter.com/BjvBfIqocK — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) April 19, 2026

Rising anxiety among pilgrims

For many, Haj is a once-in-a-lifetime religious obligation, and the uncertainty has caused growing anxiety among pilgrims and their families.

Khan also urged the Centre to engage with Kuwaiti authorities to address airport-related issues and explore alternative travel options, while seeking immediate on-ground support through the Embassy of India in Kuwait, including an emergency helpline.

The situation follows the suspension of Saudi transit visa facilitation by the Embassy of India in Kuwait as part of preparations for Haj 2026, disrupting a key travel route.

This year, Haj is expected to take place between May 24 and May 29, leaving limited time for intervention to ensure the stranded pilgrims can undertake the pilgrimage.