Saudi Arabia warns of SR 100,000 fines, 10-year ban for Haj permit violations

Makkah: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior (MoI) has announced stringent penalties for individuals attempting to perform Haj without a permit, as well as for those facilitating such violations, ahead of the 1447 AH/2026 pilgrimage season.

In a statement on X, the ministry said the measures aim to ensure the safety of pilgrims and enable them to perform rituals in a secure, orderly and peaceful environment, reinforcing regulations that make Haj permits mandatory.

The measures will apply from April 18 until mid-June, covering the peak Haj period, and target both unauthorised pilgrims and those who facilitate their entry or stay in Makkah and the holy sites.

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Fines and deportation rules

Under the new rules, a fine of up to Saudi Riyals (SR) 20,000 (Rs 4,97,236) will be imposed on anyone caught performing or attempting to perform Haj without a permit. The penalty also applies to holders of visit visas who enter or remain in Makkah and the holy sites during the restricted period from the 1st of Dhul-Qa’dah to the 14th of Dhul-Hijjah.

Authorities have introduced harsher penalties of up to SR 100,000 (Rs 24,86,260) for individuals involved in facilitating violations. This includes those who apply for visit visas for individuals intending to perform Haj without authorisation, transport such individuals to Makkah, or provide them with accommodation. The fine may be multiplied depending on the number of violators involved.

The ministry further warned that expatriates found infiltrating the holy sites or overstaying their visas will face deportation and a 10-year ban from re-entering the Kingdom.

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In addition, authorities may seek court orders to confiscate vehicles used to transport violators to Makkah and the holy sites during the specified period. The rule applies to vehicles owned by the transporter or any accomplice involved.

The ministry emphasised that individuals penalised under these regulations have the right to file a grievance within 30 days of notification and may appeal decisions before the Administrative Court within 60 days.

Saudi Arabia has repeatedly stressed the importance of adhering to Haj permit regulations to manage crowd control and ensure the safety of millions of pilgrims expected during the annual pilgrimage.

Haj 2026 timeline and arrivals

Haj 2026 is expected to take place between May 24 and May 29, with the first wave of international pilgrims scheduled to begin arriving from April 18 in phased batches, in line with the Kingdom’s preparations for the annual pilgrimage.