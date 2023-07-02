Telangana pilgrims return to Makkah after successful completion of Haj

Hyderabad: After successfully completing their Haj pilgrimage, pilgrims from Telangana have returned to Makkah on Friday. On the final day of Haj, the pilgrims departed from Mina after performing Rami Jamar and left the Mina limits before Maghrib. They then returned to their residences in Azizia. Telangana officials reached out to Khadim-ul-Hujjaj and officials of the Indian Mission to inquire about the well-being of the pilgrims. They reassured that all the pilgrims who fulfilled their Haj duties through the Telangana Haj Committee are in good health, with one pilgrim currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The pilgrims expressed their appreciation for the excellent facilities provided by the Saudi authorities during the Haj, particularly in Arafat and Muzdalifah. The pilgrims were provided with food and accommodation on the campus. Khadim-ul-Hujjaj informed Mr. Mohammed Saleem that the pilgrims returned to Makkah after performing the symbolic stoning of the devil on the final day of Haj. The atmosphere among the pilgrims is filled with joy and satisfaction following the successful completion of the Haj rituals. The departure of pilgrims to Madinah will commence soon, where they will stay for a week before returning.

Mohammed Saleem extended his congratulations to the pilgrims from Telangana on the successful completion of their Haj journey. He expressed gratitude to the Indian Consulate in Jeddah and the officials of the Indian Haj Mission for their support. A total of 5,583 pilgrims performed Haj through the Telangana Haj Committee, while a sum of 7,040 pilgrims, including 867 from Karnataka, 46 from Andhra Pradesh, three from Bihar, seven from Chhattisgarh, two from Jharkhand, 531 from Maharashtra, and one from Tamil Nadu, departed from the Hyderabad embarkation point.

Mohammed Saleem further announced that the Telangana Haj Committee has established a control room at the Haj House to provide convenience for the pilgrims and their relatives. The return journey of the pilgrims will commence on July 15, with the final convoy arriving in Hyderabad from Madinah on July 30. Special flights operated by Vistara Airlines have been arranged to bring back the pilgrims.

Meanwhile, Haji Syed Abdul Quddus, who was part of the Haj Committee, is currently receiving critical care at Al Noor Hospital. The Haj Committee of India has been requested to issue a visit visa for his son, Syed Abdus Salam, so that he can arrange for his father’s necessary medical treatment.