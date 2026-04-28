Telangana: Pilot Rohit Reddy granted bail farmhouse drug case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday, April 28, granted conditional bail to former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy in connection with the Moinabad farmhouse drug seizure case.

The details of the conditional bail are yet to be known.

On March 14, the Elite Action Group for Law Enforcement (EAGLE) raided the farmhouse owned by Reddy based on the intelligence that drugs were being used at a party. During the raid, 11 people were detained, including Telugu Desam Party MP Putta Mahesh Kumar.

Authorities later conducted drug tests, which revealed that several attendees, including Rohit Reddy, his brother Ritesh Reddy, and Namit Sharma, tested positive.

Also Read HC reserves verdict on bail plea of ex-BRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy

On April 21, the High Court had reserved its order on a bail petition filed by former MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy in connection with the Moinabad farmhouse drugs case.

Earlier this month, the Special Investigation Team probing the case linked the alleged drug network to the death of a man named Kedar in Dubai from a suspected overdose.

The deceased, identified only as Kedar, died in 2025. The SIT has established that Rohit Reddy, his brother Ritesh Reddy and Namith Sharma, who had fired three rounds in the air during the raid on the farmhouse, all had links with Kedar, the police said.

Investigators found that several people paid money to organisers of drug parties through a network now under scrutiny, the Deccan Chronicle reported. A key financial trail has emerged with a transaction of Rs 25 lakh from Ritesh Reddy’s bank account to Kedar.