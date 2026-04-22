HC reserves verdict on bail plea of ex-BRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday, April 21, reserved its verdict on a bail petition filed by former MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy in connection with the Moinabad farmhouse drugs case.

Justice K Sujana heard arguments from both sides and posted the matter for orders on April 28.

Appearing for the petitioner, senior counsel T Pradyumna Kumar Reddy argued that the investigation in the case has already been completed and that Rohith Reddy has been in judicial custody since March 15.

He contended that the case was politically motivated and urged the court to dismiss what he described as malicious proceedings.

Govt opposes plea

Opposing the plea, Public Prosecutor Palle Nageswara Rao submitted that this was not the first instance involving the accused. He alleged that Rohith Reddy had previously hosted parties at the farmhouse and was involved in the supply of drugs on earlier occasions as well.

After hearing both sides, the court reserved its orders and adjourned the case to April 28.