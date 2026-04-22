HC reserves verdict on bail plea of ex-BRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy

Court hears arguments from both sides; petitioner calls case politically motivated, prosecution alleges repeated involvement in drug-related activities.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 22nd April 2026 9:41 am IST|   Updated: 22nd April 2026 10:12 am IST
Cocaine and firearm recovered during police raid at Pilot Rohith Reddy’s Moinabad farmhouse in Hyderabad.
Shots fired during raid at ex-BRS MLA Rohith Reddy’s farmhouse; Cocaine seized.

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday, April 21, reserved its verdict on a bail petition filed by former MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy in connection with the Moinabad farmhouse drugs case.

Justice K Sujana heard arguments from both sides and posted the matter for orders on April 28.

Appearing for the petitioner, senior counsel T Pradyumna Kumar Reddy argued that the investigation in the case has already been completed and that Rohith Reddy has been in judicial custody since March 15.

Subhan Bakery

He contended that the case was politically motivated and urged the court to dismiss what he described as malicious proceedings.

Govt opposes plea

Opposing the plea, Public Prosecutor Palle Nageswara Rao submitted that this was not the first instance involving the accused. He alleged that Rohith Reddy had previously hosted parties at the farmhouse and was involved in the supply of drugs on earlier occasions as well.

After hearing both sides, the court reserved its orders and adjourned the case to April 28.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 22nd April 2026 9:41 am IST|   Updated: 22nd April 2026 10:12 am IST

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