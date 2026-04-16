Rs 25L transfer, Dubai death: Moinabad drugs case takes international turn

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Moinabad farmhouse drugs case involving former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy has linked the alleged drug network to the death of a man named Kedar in Dubai from a suspected overdose, according to reports.

The deceased, identified only as Kedar, died in 2025. The SIT has established that Rohit Reddy, his brother Ritesh Reddy and Namith Sharma, who had fired three rounds in the air during the raid on the farmhouse, all had links with Kedar, the police said.

Investigators found that several people paid money to organisers of drug parties through a network now under scrutiny, the Deccan Chronicle reported. A key financial trail has emerged with a transaction of Rs 25 lakh from Ritesh Reddy’s bank account to Kedar.

In a custody extension petition filed before a local court, the SIT cited these financial transactions as grounds for holding the two brothers longer. “Several suspicious financial transactions were noticed with Kedar, Shirish, Kaushik Ravi, Arjun Reddy and others, who were identified as organisers or participants of drug parties along with Rohit and Ritesh,” the petition read.

Kedar had prior run-ins with the law. He was booked by the Gachibowli police in a drugs case in February 2024 following a raid on a hotel, the Times of India reported.