Moinabad farmhouse drugs case: SIT wraps up questioning of ex-BRS MLA

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the Moinabad farmhouse drugs case has completed questioning three suspects including former BRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy, his brother Rakesh Reddy and businessman Namith Sharma.

The court had granted police three day custody of the suspects from 4:30 pm on Monday, March 23, to 4:30 pm on Thursday, March 26.

The police questioned the trio separately about the sources of drugs and the circumstances under which they had fired upon the police.

Also Read SIT formed to probe Moinabad farmhouse drugs case

Moinabad farmhouse drug bust

On March 14, EAGLE (Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement) team had conducted a raid at Rohith Reddy’s farmhouse in Moinabad and caught 11 persons including Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP from Andhra Pradesh, Putta Mahesh Kumar, one advocate, six real estate businessmen and a woman.

While five of them tested positive for drugs during the on-site urine test, the other six tested positive the next morning through a blood sample.

Two grams of cocaine and liquor bottles were also seized during the raid. Namith Sharma had also fired a gun at the farmhouse, but no injury was reported.

Following the raid, both Rohith Reddy and Mahesh Kumar received notices from their respective political parties seeking an explanation. The notices also direct them to stay away from party activities until further clarification is provided.

Mahesh Kumar was given a police bail on March 15, in view of the Parliament session.

On Thursday, after their police custody ended, the three suspects were taken to the local government hospital for a medical examination and later sent to the Chanchalguda Central Prison.