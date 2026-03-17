SIT formed to probe Moinabad farmhouse drugs case

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the alleged Cocaine use case reported at a farmhouse in Moinabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

As per a memorandum issued by the Director General of Police, Telangana, the SIT has been formed under the overall supervision of G Sudheer Babu, Commissioner of Police, Future City.

The team includes Chevella Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Yogesh Gautham, Greyhounds Group Commander M Ravinder Reddy, Shadnagar DCP Ch Sirisha, Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP) (EAGLE) C Harish Chandra Reddy and N Buchaiah, Moinabad Station House Office (SHO) Y Mallikarjun Reddy (investigating officer), Sub-Inspector (SI) C Koteshwar Rao (Mokila Police Station), SI N Venkanna (Moinabad) and SI Sadath Ali (Shamshabad Rural).

The memorandum directs the SIT to probe all aspects of the case and complete the investigation within three months, following which a charge sheet is to be filed.

According to the authorities, the incident came to light after anti-narcotics officials conducted a raid at the farmhouse based on prior intelligence inputs. The raid took place on March 14, during which several individuals present at the location were subjected to medical tests.

Ex-BRS MLA, TDP MP test positive

Officials stated that a number of attendees tested positive for drug consumption. Among those present were former Tandur BRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy, Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Kumar and Delhi-based realtor Namit Sharma, police said.

Police also confirmed that a case has been registered in connection with the incident. During the operation, there were reports of a confrontation, and Namit Sharma allegedly fired a weapon. No injuries were reported.

The SIT, comprising senior police officers, has been tasked with examining the source of the drugs, identifying all individuals involved, and verifying the sequence of events at the farmhouse. Investigators are also expected to review forensic reports and electronic evidence as part of the probe.

Raid conducted on March 14

According to Chevella DCP Yogesh Gautham, the raid was carried out at around 9:30 pm on March 14. As many as 11 people were present at the farmhouse at the time of the raid, including an advocate, six real estate businessmen and a woman.

Preliminary tests showed all individuals had consumed drugs. The quantity of contraband recovered is still being determined, but is estimated to be close to two grams.

The EAGLE (Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement) team, which conducted the raid, handed over the accused to the Moinabad police. Officials said the individuals will undergo confirmatory drug tests before further legal action.

Among those who tested positive were Putta Mahesh Kumar and Pilot Rohith Reddy. Following the incident, both leaders have received notices from their respective political parties seeking an explanation.

The notices also direct them to stay away from party activities until further clarification is provided.

Firing incident

Police said the firearm used in the firing incident belongs to Hritesh Reddy, who holds a valid licence. Officials also stated that security personnel at the farmhouse initially resisted the police team and attempted to prevent their entry.

Further investigation is underway.