Re-NEET paper leaked? NTA denies, Ahmedabad Police arrest three

The accused created eight Telegram channels under the name "Private Mafia," and allegedly circulated advertisements falsely claiming that they possessed and could provide the question papers of Re-NEET, said a police release.

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Ahmedabad: Ahmedabad Police have arrested three persons in separate cases for allegedly offering the question paper of Re-NEET and hacking the accounts of NEET candidates to misappropriate their exam fee refunds, officials said on Monday, June 15.

Two persons were arrested in Kota, Rajasthan, for allegedly duping students by promising to provide the question paper of the June 21 Re-NEET via Telegram channels, officials said.

The accused created eight Telegram channels under the name “Private Mafia,” and allegedly circulated advertisements falsely claiming that they possessed and could provide the question papers of Re-NEET, said a police release.

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Transactions of about Rs 1.5 crore were found to have been carried out through their various bank accounts, it said.

Sumer Singh Meena, a resident of Jaipur, and Akash Meena, a resident of Kota, were arrested in the case.

They were found to be also involved in promoting investment-related offers through Telegram channels, offering very high returns, the police said.

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In the second case, Navin Yadav, a resident of Gaya in Bihar, allegedly gained access to the accounts of around 150 candidates on the NEET portal, taking advantage of weak passwords, and diverted the refund of exam fees offered by the government following the cancellation of the original NEET scheduled for May 3.

A city resident had lodged a complaint about the theft of his daughter’s NEET password with the cybercrime police station.

Yadav allegedly targeted around 350 accounts and succeeded in gaining access to around 150 of them.

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He then allegedly replaced the bank details provided by these candidates with his own bank account details so that the refund amounts would be credited to his account, the police said. Further probe is on.

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