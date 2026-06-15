Rs 25L VinFast EV breaks down 5 km after purchase in Hyderabad

According to the customer, both the sales and service managers reacted with indifference, allegedly telling the buyer to "do whatever you want."

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published:
Customer alleges VinFast EV broke down moments after purchase
Customer alleges VinFast EV broke down moments after purchase

Hyderabad: A new VinFast Electric Vehicle (EV), worth Rs 25 lakh, allegedly broke down moments after its purchase in Raidurg, Hyderabad, a customer has claimed.

The customer purchased the VinFast VF7 Wind model from Naresh Automobiles on June 2. After driving the vehicle home, the owner returned to the showroom the following day, June 3, to utilise the dealership’s charging station.

However, the brand-new electric car managed to travel just 1 kilometer after leaving the charger before coming to a complete halt directly in front of the dealership premises. In total, the vehicle had logged a mere 5 kilometer on the odometer before a total breakdown, the customer alleged.

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Frustrated, the buyer returned to the showroom to demand an immediate replacement. According to him, both the sales and service managers reacted with indifference, allegedly telling the buyer to “do whatever you want.”

They reportedly told him that nothing could be done until replacement parts arrived and distanced themselves from the issue. In response, the customer has officially served a legal notice to the dealership, still awaiting a reply.

VinFast has yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident. This report will be updated once the company provides its response.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published:

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